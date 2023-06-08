Now that the coronation celebrations have subsided, life has returned to normal, but Milan Shah’s ‘normal’ has changed drastically after he was sworn in as Northamptonshire’s new high sheriff for the year.

Milan was chosen by the King in March, and was formally sworn in to the role in April, which puts him in a position to play an increasingly active and supportive role within the county’s voluntary sector as well as having an impact on law and order.

He said: “For me, it’s an opportunity to do something in the criminal justice system that can make a difference.

Milan was sworn into the role in April

“Ceremonially, you’re not pulling many levers of power, so realistically your ability to make a difference is limited, but if you’re smart in how you do it there’s an awful lot you can achieve just by being able to convene people by being able to take a big helicopter view of a situation.”

Milan was born in London, but grew up in Wellingborough, coming to the town in 1972 and attended Wellingborough School before beginning a successful local food manufacturing business in 1993.

Speaking about the town, he added: “Wellingborough’s a great place.

“People like to have different opinions on it, but at the end of the day it’s growing fast, and I think its culture may change if it grows very fast.

Milan (left) attended the Rowell Fair this week

"I think it would be nice to see it grow but still understand its roots and history.”

There are a combined 55 high sheriffs in England and Wales, their role is to represent the crown in each county in matters relating to the judiciary and the maintenance of law and order, appointed by His Majesty the King himself.

People chosen are known to be ‘pricked’ for the role, a formality whereby the monarch pushes a silver bodkin through the document next to the chosen name for each county.

Milan explained that the high sheriff is an ‘eviscerated’ role as power has been significantly reduced over the years, resulting in the position becoming largely ceremonial in the 21st century.