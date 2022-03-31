County joins tributes to former Leics police chief Simon Cole found dead at home just 12 days after retiring

Northamptonshire’s police commissioner has joined tributes to a former Chief Constable who died just 12 days after retiring from a neighbouring force.

Stephen Mold said he was “lost for words” after Leicestershire Constabulary confirmed the death of Simon Cole, aged 55, on Thursday (March 30).

The county’s Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner said Mr Cole was “a man both admired, respected and liked”.

Nick Adderley and Stephen Mold have joined tributes to former Leicestershire Chief Constable Simon Cole (left)

He added: “On behalf of Northamptonshire our deepest and sincerest sympathies. A great light has gone out of our lives.”

Leicestershire Police confirmed that Mr Cole, who was educated in Northampton, was found dead at his home in Kibworth Harcourt. The matter has been referred to the Coroner.

He retired on March 18 after 30 years in policing and was the UK’s longest serving Chief Constable after taking charge in Leicestershire in 2010. He was awarded the Queen's Police Medal in the 2014 New Year's Honours List.

Northamptonshire Police Chief Constable Nick Adderley added: “My deepest condolences and thoughts are with Simon’s family, loved ones, friends and to colleagues across Leicestershire, Leicester and Rutland.

"He was an outstanding chief Constable and a great man.”

Northamptonshire’s Police Federation chair, Sergeant Sam Dobbs, said he was stunned by the news.

He added: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the many who will be mourning Simon’s loss, not least his loved ones. This has saddened the hearts of many.”