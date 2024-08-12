Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police, health organisations, and North and West Northamptonshire Councils have issued a joint warning about the latest dangerous drugs in circulation in the county and across the UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northamptonshire's Combatting Drugs and Alcohol Partnership, made up of, Northants Police, health organisations, drug and alcohol services, and North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) and West Northamptonshire Council (WNC), issued the alert after an ‘increasing number’ of incidents in recent months where drug users experienced ‘very poor health’ and needed emergency medical treatment after taking street drugs, including heroin and cocaine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new group of synthetic opioids drugs, sometimes known as Nitazenes, pose a substantial risk of overdose, drug-related hospitalisation, and drug-related death.

Jane Bethea, chair of the Northamptonshire Combatting Drugs and Alcohol Partnership and NNC's director of public health, said: "Colleagues across the Northamptonshire Combatting Drugs and Alcohol Partnership want to ensure we protect people from harm by raising awareness of the dangerous drugs circulating in Northamptonshire and across the UK because of the devastating impact they can have.

Heroin/ drugs paraphernalia file picture/National World

“Our first priority is to prevent people from taking street drugs and providing support for their addiction. However, we must warn people about the serious harm caused by synthetic opioids and ensure they know how to minimise the harm they cause.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you are a drug user in Northamptonshire, please do not use drugs alone as it poses a potential risk to your health. Carry the rescue medication naloxone and share this guidance with family and friends."

Naloxone is a drug that can reverse the effects of opioids, such as heroin, methadone, opium, codeine, morphine, and buprenorphine.

Treatment advice has been issued by the partnership to help those who might know a drug user.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northamptonshire combatting drugs and alcohol partnership logo

A spokesman said: “Giving Naloxone to someone who is overdosing on opioids can even save their life if it's used soon after they've overdosed and before emergency help arrives.

“The effects of Naloxone don't last very long, so it's vital always to call 999 and ask for emergency help when you use it. If you think someone is overdosing but you aren't sure what they've taken, you can still give them Naloxone. It won't hurt them, and it could help them.

Det Supt Steve Watkins, head of central intelligence at Northamptonshire Police, added: "We are committed to tackling drug dealers in the county that push these drugs on some of the most vulnerable people. No illegal drugs are safe, but these synthetic opioids are particularly deadly and make it impossible to know how someone might react to the drug, leading to unintentional overdose.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As a force, we continue to work with partners to protect the public from drug harm as well as disrupting the supply of drugs into Northamptonshire."

There are services across Northamptonshire which provide treatment for drug users and those recovering from addiction, and this includes adults and young people.

Anyone with any information or concerns about drugs in their community can call the police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.