County dignitaries pay tribute to Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II

County dignitaries have paid tribute to Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, following her death today (Thursday).

North Northants Council has said ‘its thoughts are with the Royal Family’ following the news that the Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.

Union flags at the authority’s offices will be flown at half-mast.

And a council spokesman added: “We will keep our website updated with details of how you can access books of condolence, both physical and online, as soon as that information is available, alongside local services and events.”

James Saunders Watson, HM Lord-Lieutenant for Northamptonshire and the King’s representative in the county, said: “Her Majesty has been a huge part of our country’s public life and it is with great sadness that we heard of her passing.

“I’m sure everyone will join with me in offering the county’s condolences to her family and I would like to invite everyone to take a moment and remember her in their own way.

“The Queen visited Northamptonshire on numerous occasions during her reign and many of us remember the huge crowds that greeted her when visited Corby for her 2012 Diamond Jubilee.”

Cllr Larry Henson, chairman of North Northamptonshire Council, said: “Her Majesty has made a huge contribution to our country’s public life and I know she will be sorely missed.

"We are making arrangements to ensure everyone has the opportunity to pass on their sympathies at this most poignant of moments.

"My thoughts are with Her Majesty’s family at this very difficult time.”

Cllr Jason Smithers, leader of North Northamptonshire Council, said: “I would like to pass on my deepest condolences to Her Majesty’s family during this difficult time.

"I know I speak for all the council’s elected members and staff when I say that she will be sorely missed.