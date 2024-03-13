Country’s best teams to fight it out at Kettering Leisure Village to be volleyball champions

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two days of high-octane volleyball action awaits for Cup Finals Weekend 2024 at Kettering’s Leisure Village on April 20 and 21.

Twenty-two teams from around the country across a range of age groups who have battled through to the final two of their respective competitions will go head-to-head to be crowned national champions.

The women’s and men’s national cup finals will be eagerly-anticipated, with Super League high-flyers Durham Palatinates and Team Sideout Polonia (women) and Durham Palatinates and Malory Eagles (men) vying for glory.

Action at last year’s cup finals, and Kettering Leisure Village (top right)

The National Shield competitions will come to an exciting conclusion, with Leicester Athena (women) taking on London Bears and Wigan Seahawks meeting the capital-based SQUAD (men).

At U18 level, Richmond (London) take on The Boswells School (Essex) (girls) and Richmond face Newcastle Staffs (boys), while the contenders for the U16 and U15 and sitting volleyball titles are to be finalised over the next couple of weeks.

For more details and tickets – parking is free - go to https://bit.ly/CupFinals2024.

Rob Payne, Volleyball England’s strategic manager for An Ace Service, said: “Last year’s Cup Finals Weekend was the best atmosphere I have witnessed in the last 10 years, and we plan to make things even bigger and better this year.

“We have the return of DJ Waite, whose music was a massive hit at our Super League Opening Weekend at the beginning of the season, and it is just one of several things we have planned to make it a memorable spectator experience.

“Cup finals bring together the best teams and players in the country who have earned the right over the course of the season to play to be national champions, so the standard will be high, with a level of excitement to match.”

The weekend will see the divisional winners of the National Volleyball League – with Northampton in contention as current table-toppers in Division 3 South East – presented with their winners’ trophies.

Valued volunteers will be recognised and rewarded for their contribution to the sport as the Volleyball England Annual Awards 2024 winners are announced.