A leading councillor has been sacked from his political group following the re-emergence of historic claims.

At a meeting last night (Wednesday, February 5), North Northamptonshire Conservative Group members were told the full details of the historic sexual allegations levelled at the former executive member for highways Cllr Matt Binley, which were originally made in 2009 when he was a serving police officer.

In his defence, he said that the matters had been thoroughly investigated at the time and no criminal prosecution was pursued.

Although the allegations had been previously declared to the Tory party by Cllr Binley, it’s not thought group leader Cllr Jason Smithers had known the full extent of them. When he found out more details, he suspended the member for Brickhill and Queensway from both his membership and his job on the council’s executive in January.

Cllr Binley enters court back in 2009, and (right) Councillor Binley on the day he became a police officer in 2007. Images: NW

Last night, members were asked to decide whether to permanently expel him.

They overwhelmingly voted to remove his membership, and he will now sit as an independent. He says he will appeal their decision.

It’s not thought that Cllr Binley denied any of the allegations, but he had explained the circumstances behind them ahead of the meeting.

Although no criminal prosecution was pursued by the investigating force, Leicestershire Police, misconduct proceedings were started and Cllr Binley resigned from the police before their conclusion. His resignation led to the immediate termination of the misconduct proceedings, as per the legislation in 2009.

Cllr Matt Binley on the day he was made a police officer in 2007. Image: NW

Now, misconduct hearings would likely continue, even after a resignation of a serving officer.

Cllr Binley, whose father was Tory grandee and freemason Brian Binley the MP for Northampton South, was initially suspended from front line duties by Northamptonshire Police following an allegation of assault from a taxi driver in 2008. No further action was taken although an internal investigation was started.

Then in mid-2009 more allegations were made against Cllr Binley, and at the time our reporters revealed only that they were ‘of a sexual nature’. An investigation was launched and Binley was formally suspended from the force.

Then in 2010 Cllr Binley was prosecuted along with his mother for perverting the course of justice after she took the blame for him when he was caught drink driving. He served four months in prison.

In a statement this afternoon (Thursday, February 6), Cllr Binley said: “I can confirm that as of 12pm today, I have been informed that the North Northamptonshire Conservative Group has voted to expel me from the group at a meeting that was held last night.

"Whilst I am of course disappointed by this decision, I fully intend to appeal in due course.

“This matter relates to historic allegations from 16 years ago, which were thoroughly investigated by the relevant authorities at the time. Following their comprehensive review, no further action was taken, and there is no current ongoing investigation. Therefore, I will not be commenting further on these historic closed allegations.

“I maintain that I have always been open and honest with the party at all times and have conducted myself with integrity throughout my public service. I remain committed to serving the residents of Brickhill and Queensway Ward in Wellingborough with the utmost diligence and dedication throughout the remainder of my term in office."

Cllr Binley also warned that any ‘misrepresentation’ of the facts and would be defamatory and said that he would take appropriate legal action if necessary to protect his reputation.

In a statement on social media, Cllr Jason Smithers said: “Following a meeting held on February 5, 2024, the North Northamptonshire Conservative Group has formally announced the permanent expulsion of Councillor Matthew Binley. This decision, reached after thorough consideration by the group, brings the internal disciplinary process to a close. The North Northamptonshire Conservative Group considers this matter now concluded and will be issuing no further comment regarding this specific case.