Council u-turn as refunds issued for Wellingborough council tax error

The administrative centre of North Northamptonshire Council

North Northamptonshire Council has begun processing refunds for people who were forced to pay their council tax four days early following an admin error.

The authority announced on Wednesday night that council tax direct debits would be taken yesterday (Thursday) instead of on Monday, November 1.

They said that they could not recall the money.

Several councillors raised serious concerns after the blunder, the second serious council tax error this week. On Monday it was revealed that 800 people in Corby had been issued court summons incorrectly for 'unpaid' council tax.

This morning the council announced it has been working with its bank to arrange a refund before the weekend for everyone whose direct debit withdrawal taken earlier than planned. In a statement, the authority reiterated its apology and said that customers who may have been financially disadvantaged directly as a result of the earlier payment date should visit the dedicated web page.

Cllr Jason Smithers, Leader of the Council, said: “We cannot apologise enough for this payment being taken early and any distress which may have been caused.

“We have arranged a refund for those affected and for the money to be taken out in the usual way on the original scheduled date of 1 November.

“I have requested that a review takes place urgently to ensure that this does not happen again but our first priority is to ensure residents are aware of the situation and do not worry unduly.