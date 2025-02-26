Council 'thrilled' to see Raunds' new skate park and pump track completed ahead of schedule and on budget

Raunds Town Council is ‘thrilled’ with completion of the town’s highly anticipated skate park and pump track.

Completed with the expert craftsmanship of Bendcrete Skate Parks, the new facility is open and ready for use by the community.

The new park promises to be a ‘vibrant hub’ for skateboarders, BMX riders and scooter enthusiasts of all ages.

In addition to the skate park, the project also includes a newly constructed concrete footpath connecting the skate park to the car park, ensuring convenient access for all users.

Raunds' new skate park has been completed ahead of schedule

The car park has also been extended, providing much-needed additional space for visitors.

The Mayor of Raunds and town councillors popped by to see the action firsthand and they were thrilled to meet so many excited skaters, riders and families enjoying the new space.

Mayor of Raunds, Cllr Paul Byrne, said: "This is a fantastic moment for Raunds.

"The new skate park and pump track are a testament to our commitment to providing high-quality recreational spaces for our residents.

"It will be wonderful to see our young people and families enjoying this state-of-the-art facility.

"I’d like to thank everyone involved in making this vision a reality."

Ollie Curtis, chairman of the environment, leisure and recreation committee, added: “The town council has worked tirelessly to bring this project to life, and seeing it completed slightly ahead of schedule and within budget, is a huge achievement.

"This space is not just for skaters and BMX riders, it’s for the entire community to enjoy and we’re thrilled to see it open.

"We’d also like to extend our heartfelt thanks to all the members of the skate park working group, our generous sponsors, all those who contributed to the crowdfunding campaign, and our three NNC ward members for their empowerment funding contributions – all of the support and contributions have helped make this project a reality.”

An official opening event will be held to celebrate this milestone, with the town council to share details of this soon.

But for now the council is encouraging people to head down and make use of the park.

Visitors are reminded to ride to their ability, take care of the park and each other, and avoid landscaped areas while the grass establishes.