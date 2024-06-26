Council says sorry after 'mistake' meant Desborough parents had free school transport claims declined

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A council has apologised after a ‘mistake’ meant parents of Desborough children who are due to attend Montsaye Academy had free school transport claims declined.

For years pupils in the town, which has no secondary school, have been eligible for free buses because the main walking route to Rothwell, the footpath along the busy B576, is deemed unacceptable.

Last week parents of those who are set to begin Year 7 at the Rothwell school in September had bus pass applications declined by North Northamptonshire Council (NNC).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It left them worried about safety if their child had to walk or finances if they had to stump up for transport themselves – but NNC has now admitted it made a mistake and that declined applications will be overturned.

The B576 footpath is not deemed an acceptable walking route for pupils

A council spokesman said: "We sincerely apologise for the distress caused to parents who received letters declining their children's applications for free school transport for the 2024-25 academic year.

"This was a mistake made by the council due to a recent road safety assessment of the path alongside the B576, which was prematurely designated as "safe" based on the "Walked Routes to School" guidelines.

"The declined applications will be overturned for this academic year and transportation will be provided as usual. We are fully investigating how this error occurred and are committed to preventing similar mistakes in the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We acknowledge that the decision was made before any formal communication or consultation with parents and the school.

Rachel Tysoe with her daughter Edith

"We are dedicated to a transparent process and will conduct a thorough review of the route, along with comprehensive communication and consultation with all stakeholders.”

One parent who would have been affected by the original decision was Rachel Tysoe, whose daughter Edith will start at Montsaye Academy in September.

She said she would have not been able to afford a school transport bus pass for her and would not have wanted her to walk the 2.2-mile journey because the footpath next to the 60mph road isn’t safe, added that the decision came as a shock.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But after hearing that it had been overturned she said: “I’m really pleased and feel very relieved. We were very worried about where we would find the extra money for school transport.

"I’m glad that the situation is resolved for now, and hope this will remain the case for Desborough pupils that attend Montsaye.”

The NNC spokesman added: "We value the safety and well-being of our students and are committed to working collaboratively with parents and the school to ensure a safe and reliable home to school transport service.

"We once again apologise for any inconvenience or confusion caused by this error."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for the Pathfinder Schools trust, which runs Montsaye Academy, said: “We understand some parents are concerned about transport to Montsaye Academy in September, following changes to arrangements by the council which is responsible for school buses.