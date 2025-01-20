Council propose series of improvements to leisure centres and sporting facilities to boost physical activity in North Northants

Kettering Swimming Pool, Desborough Leisure Centre, Lodge Park Sports Centre and Redwell Leisure Centre all appear in the authority's priority action plan.

North Northants Council (NNC) has outlined a priority scheme of improvements to local leisure facilities and sports centres in its Active Communities Strategic Framework

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A survey carried out by Sport England Active Lives in 2020/21 found that the area has a significantly higher number of inactive adults and children than national levels, with some of the areas most at risk including rural communities and areas of high deprivation.

North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) approved its Active Communities Strategy, which includes future plans for leisure facilities and playing pitches, last week. It is hoped that the plans will inform future investment in sports and improve the county’s current offering.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A report read to NNC’s executive committee said: “North Northamptonshire has a wide variety of spaces and places to be active. One of the key drivers is to improve the health and wellbeing of residents within North Northamptonshire by planning for the appropriate facilities to meet the needs of the increasing population.

Swanspool Gardens, in Wellingborough. Credit: Nadia Lincoln LDRS

“Local authorities are under great pressure in terms of budgets, changing demographics and increasing demands on health services, meaning sport, physical activity and health are increasingly being seen as co-producers of local outcomes.”

The new Leisure Facility Strategy provides the council with an assessment of current use and future needs for sports facilities within the authority until 2041.

It noted that investment in its facilities will be important over the next five years. An action plan for priority future works includes:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Replacing pool lanes and a new fitness studio space at Kettering Swimming Pool

Improving community space at Lodge Park Sports Centre, Corby

Additional community space to Redwell Leisure Centre

Sports hall floor replacements and using S106 funding to improve facilities at Desborough Leisure Centre

Developing a fitness/gym provision at Corby International Pool and Lodge Park Sports Centre

Reviewing options to improve the leisure offer in Rushden, including replacing the existing facilities

Feasibility study to bring the Swanspool Gardens tennis courts back into use

Other general improvements include the ongoing maintenance of the council’s leisure centres including gym equipment replacements, identifying opportunities for outdoor table tennis areas and developing council-owned fisheries and angling events.

Cllr Helen Howell, NNC’s executive member for sport, leisure and culture, told members that the strategy would provide a detailed evidence base and help officers negotiate future sports funding with developers.

A further action plan with recommendations for the county’s sports pitches was also approved during the session.