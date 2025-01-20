Council propose series of improvements to leisure centres and sporting facilities to boost physical activity in North Northants
A survey carried out by Sport England Active Lives in 2020/21 found that the area has a significantly higher number of inactive adults and children than national levels, with some of the areas most at risk including rural communities and areas of high deprivation.
North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) approved its Active Communities Strategy, which includes future plans for leisure facilities and playing pitches, last week. It is hoped that the plans will inform future investment in sports and improve the county’s current offering.
A report read to NNC’s executive committee said: “North Northamptonshire has a wide variety of spaces and places to be active. One of the key drivers is to improve the health and wellbeing of residents within North Northamptonshire by planning for the appropriate facilities to meet the needs of the increasing population.
“Local authorities are under great pressure in terms of budgets, changing demographics and increasing demands on health services, meaning sport, physical activity and health are increasingly being seen as co-producers of local outcomes.”
The new Leisure Facility Strategy provides the council with an assessment of current use and future needs for sports facilities within the authority until 2041.
It noted that investment in its facilities will be important over the next five years. An action plan for priority future works includes:
- Replacing pool lanes and a new fitness studio space at Kettering Swimming Pool
- Improving community space at Lodge Park Sports Centre, Corby
- Additional community space to Redwell Leisure Centre
- Sports hall floor replacements and using S106 funding to improve facilities at Desborough Leisure Centre
- Developing a fitness/gym provision at Corby International Pool and Lodge Park Sports Centre
- Reviewing options to improve the leisure offer in Rushden, including replacing the existing facilities
- Feasibility study to bring the Swanspool Gardens tennis courts back into use
Other general improvements include the ongoing maintenance of the council’s leisure centres including gym equipment replacements, identifying opportunities for outdoor table tennis areas and developing council-owned fisheries and angling events.
Cllr Helen Howell, NNC’s executive member for sport, leisure and culture, told members that the strategy would provide a detailed evidence base and help officers negotiate future sports funding with developers.
A further action plan with recommendations for the county’s sports pitches was also approved during the session.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.