Council needs your help to create new Northamptonshire car parking strategy in ‘important first stage’ of new policy

North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) has launched a survey to help shape a new car parking strategy, giving people the opportunity to have their say on the state of parking in the county.

Parking in Wellingborough and Rushden is free in council-owned car parks but town centre drivers in Kettering and Corby have to pay.

Residents are being asked for their input to help ‘shape the strategy and ensure it responds to local needs.’

Cllr Chris McGiffen, the council’s executive member for highways and travel, said: “We know that car parking is something that comes up time and time again, with different provision in place across North Northamptonshire.

Parkland Gateway car park in Corby costs 60p for up to two hours, and £10 for over six hours

“This survey is the first stage in the process to move towards one North Northamptonshire wide car parking strategy. As part of this, we need residents’ views and help - please do take some time to complete the consultation so we can feed your views into the new strategy.”

The council says the new car parking strategy will guide the future management of council owned car parks across north Northamptonshire. The strategy will focus on all 35 of the council-owned car parks, ‘harmonising’ costs where possible.

Cllr Martin Griffiths, leader of North Northamptonshire Council, said: “It is important that we have a fair strategy across the whole of North Northamptonshire in terms of car parking - especially as the council is now well established.

“I hope that regular visitors to our town centres, shoppers and businesses take part in this important first stage of the process to implement a new car parking strategy for North Northamptonshire.”

The consultation on the car parking strategy will be open until 23.59pm on October 5, 2025, with a formal consultation on the draft strategy to follow before it is considered for adoption by North Northamptonshire Council’s Executive.

Currently, parking in Wellingborough and Rushden is free, however parking in the six council-owned car parks in Kettering (Commercial Road, London Road, Municipal Offices, Queen Street, School Lane, Wadcroft), each cost up to £6 for over five hours.

In Corby, the council-owned car parks (Corby Train Station, Parkland Gateway, Victoria Place) can cost £10 for periods over six hours. Corby car parks owned by NNC that are free include:

- Boden Close, NN18 9BT

- Chapel Lane, NN17 1AX

- Danesholme Square, NN18 9EJ

- Dovedale Road, NN17 1LP

- Farmstead Road, NN18 0LL

- Greenhill Rise, NN18 0LR

- Pytchley Court, NN17 2QD

- Saxilby Close, NN18 9BH

- Studfall Avenue NN17 1LP

The survey, which consists of just five questions, can be found online here.