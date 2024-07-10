Council issues grants of up to £50,000 for Northamptonshire businesses to facilitate 'rural diversification'

By William Carter
Published 10th Jul 2024, 12:28 BST
Grants of £5,000 and £50,000 are now available for rural businesses across north Northamptonshire, using cash from the Rural England Prosperity Fund.

North Northants Council has re-launched a grant scheme to support existing rural businesses.

After round two was announced in October 2023 and round three in February this year, the fourth round of funding is now available for projects that can start quickly and be delivered in full by February 28, 2025.

The project has a particular target of ‘rural diversification’, including ‘business diversification and projects which support the visitor economy.’

North Northants Council has received funds from the government's Rural England Prosperity Fund to support rural businesses

Cllr David Howes, the council’s executive member for rural communities and localism, said: “North Northants has a diverse and wide range of businesses and this is particularly noticeable in our rural communities where business owners are looking to develop their offering for an economy that has seen considerable change over the past few years.

"These grants are designed to help them grow and develop.”

Projects supported in earlier rounds include New Lodge Farm in Bulwick, which extended its cafe and farm shop and Austin Davis Biologics, who were able to move into a larger, refurbished facility in Islip.

Applications for funding must be received by the council by July 26. Those who wish to apply for funding should email ukspf@northnorthants.gov.uk to request an application form, eligibility criteria and guidance notes.

Council leader Jason Smithers said: “The previous three rounds of this grant scheme have made such a difference to a variety of rural business, including farms being able to diversify their offering to appeal to a wider range of customers.

"With this fourth round, more and more businesses should benefit.”

