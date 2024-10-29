£284,000 has been allocated to North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) from the Household Support Fund (HSF) to help vulnerable people through the winter months.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As well as helping vulnerable families, it is planned that the money is given to local food banks and other organisations who provide residents with a hamper of store cupboard items.

Funding is also being re-directed to warm spaces and other community organisations offering food or meals during the winter period, including Christmas meals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Gill Mercer, North Northamptonshire Council’s executive member for adults, health and wellbeing said: “We resolved to redistribute any unspent money from the last round of Household Support Fund. Once again, we are working with our partner The Daylight Centre Fellowship to ensure that this money will be spent in ways that best benefit the most vulnerable north Northamptonshire residents.

The allocated sum from the Household Support Fund will go towards helping The Daylight Centre assist those affected by the cost-of-living crisis

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank all of the food banks, warm spaces, charities and community organisations involved. Your work is instrumental in helping us distribute HSF funding to north Northamptonshire residents, where, and how, it is most needed.”

The underspend redistribution is in addition to funding already provided from HSF to The Daylight Centre Fellowship in Wellingborough. The centre holds the funding and distributes it to a network of food banks and charitable organisations.

James Bellamy, trustee at The Daylight Centre Fellowship said: “The funding that North Northamptonshire Council has provided through HSF will have a significant impact over the next few winter months in supporting those households or individuals who are directly affected by the cost-of-living crisis and the food poverty which results from it.

“We have noted the positive response from organisations receiving the funding and the clear impact it is having in meeting the needs of their own town and rural communities.”