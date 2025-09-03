North Northamptonshire Council executive members will meet on September 9 to discuss a ‘revised and robust’ anti-social behaviour policy at their monthly meeting next week.

Anti-social behaviour can range from small disagreements between two neighbours, up to more serious incidents involving violence and aggression.

Currently, Rushden, Corby, Kettering, and Wellingborough town centres are subject to a public space protection order (PSPO), brought in to put an end to adverse behaviour.

Cllr Gregory Wilcox, executive member for communities at North Northamptonshire Council (NNC), said: “The tools for tackling anti-social behaviour are intended to focus the response on the needs of the victims, empower communities to engage in tackling it, ensure professionals can protect the public quickly and focus on long term solutions to this persistent behaviour. The proposed policy reflects how North Northamptonshire Council will practically do this.

The executive will meet at the Corby Cube on September 9

"Everyone has the right to live without the fear of facing anti-social behaviour.

"To leave their home without dreading intimidation from neighbours, visit their local high street free of disorder and drug taking, take the train or bus to work without fear of abuse, and walk down a pavement clear of dog mess and litter.”

The Anti-Social Behaviour (ASB) Act was implemented by the government in 2014 to increase the powers of local authorities and the police to tackle the problem promptly.

North Northants Council insists it uses ASB powers across multiple service areas including safer communities, housing landlord services, waste services, environmental protection, and planning enforcement.

The development of this fresh ASB policy for NNC has been informed by those earlier policies, alongside the current arrangements. The hope is that it will ensure the council applies ‘consistent approaches to tackling ASB’.

Cllr Wilcox added: "It is critical that we have, and demonstrate that we have, a consistent approach to tackling ASB. This covers how we respond to and investigate complaints and incidents, the things we can investigate and act on, and the things we do not consider as ASB. We recognise in this policy where individual service areas must consider other primary legislation or statutory powers when dealing with ASB cases.

“Anti-Social Behaviour (ASB) can have a detrimental effect on people’s day to day life including impacting their mental health and wellbeing as well as their physical health. If not tackled early, things can escalate and create much more serious problems. This is a policy with safety, security and a basic respect for others at its heart. It is about restoring the right of people across the country to feel safe in, and proud of belonging to, their local area."

If endorsed at the meeting, following the approval of the new policy North Northamptonshire Council will keep it ‘under review’, to ensure it aligns with any legislative changes.

It is proposed that once approved and adopted, work is done with a wider stakeholder group such as housing tenants, community groups and those with protected characteristics to develop more accessible versions of the policy. The policy will be reviewed annually.

The executive meeting will take place on September 9 at the Corby Cube from 10am.