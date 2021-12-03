Council Christmas campaign hopes for miracle on the High Street

The latest initiative to encourage residents in north Northamptonshire to shop locally has been featured in an advertising video backed by North Northants Council's' Hi Street! campaign.

In the film a mysterious figure, looking very like Kris Kringle from the Christmas movie Miracle on 34th Street, is seen visiting independent shops, cafes, bars and the theatre around the area.

It is hoped that the Santa Claus campaign will encourage people to return to the high streets and town centres in the run-up to Christmas.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Santa Claus takes a breather outside Butterwick in Kettering

North Northamptonshire Council’s Hi Street! has been running on social media and central to the project is a video which has been created with local businesses, showing the enigmatic individual making Christmas plans endorsing the high streets as a source of all things festive.

Cllr David Brackenbury, the council’s executive member for growth and regeneration, said: “I’m delighted to see things becoming more normal again on our High Streets and seeing people rediscover just what’s on offer on their doorstep.

“Our area is full of talented people coming up with creative entrepreneurial ideas so it will be great to be able to give them a boost.”

In the video Santa Claus is seen across the north Northants towns including applauding a show at the Core Theatre in Corby, buys toying from The Toy Box in Thrapston, enjoying a cup of coffee from Butterwick in Kettering, browsing for gifts at Newman's in Rothwell and popping into the Swansgate in Wellingborough.

Having beard trim in a local barbers

The initiative forms part of the wider Welcome Back Fund programme which has harnessed government funding to boost town centres as the local economy recovers from the effects of the Covid pandemic.

Hi Street! is promoting what our towns have to offer including shopping, culture, food and drink, business, leisure, and health and personal care services.

Cllr Jason Smithers, leader of North Northamptonshire Council, said: “It’s wonderful to see our town centres getting busier again in the lead up to Christmas.

“High Streets have been hit hard by the pandemic, particularly small independent businesses and through this latest campaign we aim to showcase just what there is on offer here in North Northants.

Shopping for toys in Thrapston

“One of our key priorities as a council is invigorating the local economy and this campaign aims to do just that.