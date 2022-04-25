Council chief given ticket at his own authority's Kettering car park

Cllr Jason Smithers says he will pay the fine.

A council leader was given a ticket by one of his own authority's wardens after a Kettering parking blunder.

Cllr Jason Smithers, who leads North Northamptonshire Council, returned to his vehicle on Wednesday (April 20) to find a yellow penalty charge notice on his windscreen.

He had parked in a car park near the Municipal Offices, where he has a parking permit for his visits to the council base just yards away.

But he had not updated the registration on his permit after getting a new vehicle - so a parking warden put a ticket on his car.

The Conservative councillor said it was not embarrassing to be given a ticket in one of his own authority's car parks.

He confirmed he would now pay the penalty charge.