Council chief given ticket at his own authority's Kettering car park

A council leader was given a ticket by one of his own authority's wardens after a Kettering parking blunder.
Cllr Jason Smithers, who leads North Northamptonshire Council, returned to his vehicle on Wednesday (April 20) to find a yellow penalty charge notice on his windscreen.
He had parked in a car park near the Municipal Offices, where he has a parking permit for his visits to the council base just yards away.
But he had not updated the registration on his permit after getting a new vehicle - so a parking warden put a ticket on his car.
The Conservative councillor said it was not embarrassing to be given a ticket in one of his own authority's car parks.
He confirmed he would now pay the penalty charge.
He said: "I did not update it (the permit) to my new car a while ago and I should have done that so the fine is fair."