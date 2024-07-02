Council blasted over 'disgraceful' state of overgrown Rothwell cemetery

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A councillor says the terrible state of Rothwell’s overgrown cemetery is adding to the sorrow of those visiting loved ones’ graves.

North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) has been blasted after grass and weeds at the Loddington Road burial grounds were left to grow to almost the height of some headstones.

Grass is so long that there are no clear walkways to some plots and some graves are barely visible, with reports of families even taking gardening equipment to tidy up areas themselves.

NNC say that the grass was last cut on June 20 and is due to be cut again this week, after a wet winter and spring followed by ‘optimum growth conditions’ left it longer than usual.

Rothwell's cemetery is in a terrible state.

But Cllr Cedwien Brown (Ind, Rothwell and Mawsley) said: “The grass area to the right of the entrance, just inside the gates, is the only area that has been cut in the last few weeks. The rest of the cemetery just looks like an unloved wilderness!

"It's supposed to be a place of solace and prayer, and for remembering loved ones who are buried there, but in the state it's currently in it just adds to the sorrow of having to visit there.

"It's also becoming dangerous as the grass is now growing over the edge of the tarmac driveway so the edge is covered. I tripped and fell the other week whilst visiting my parents’ grave, fortunately onto the door of my car otherwise it could have caused a serious injury.

"If it's not dealt with soon someone is going to hurt themselves. Myself and Rothwell Town Council have reported the state of the cemetery and our parks and verges around the town a number of times now to NNC and nothing is being done.”

A councillor says it is adding to the sorrow of those visiting loved ones' graves.

Cllr Karl Sumpter, who sits as an independent councillor on Rothwell Town Council, added: “I’m really disappointed in NNC. They have increased our council tax yet again and we are getting less and less for it every year.

"People have had to go up with a strimmer themselves to tidy the place up. It’s just disgraceful really. I know money is tight but if you’re going to put tax up you’ve got to share the wealth.”

A spokesman for NNC said: “As an area, we have had the mildest and wettest winter and spring seen for some time, followed by optimum growth conditions in May and June. This has resulted in areas appearing more overgrown and longer than normal – the grass at Rothwell cemetery was last cut on June 20 and is due to be routinely cut again this week.

“We have a dedicated team of staff covering 13 working cemeteries across north Northants and work on a daily basis at the sites, ensuring that the surroundings are pleasant and peaceful for those visiting loved ones graves.