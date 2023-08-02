People can have their say as nine locations for new electric vehicle parking bays are being considered in six towns by North Northants Council (NNC).

Locations being considered are in Kettering, Corby, Wellingborough, Raunds, Oundle and Earls Barton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Matt Binley, North Northamptonshire Council’s executive member for highways, travel and assets, said: “The number of people driving electric vehicles is continuing to grow and it is great that we are proposing further electric vehicle charging infrastructure in towns across North Northants.

it is planned that the sale of new petrol and diesel cars in the UK will end by 2030

"The sites that are being proposed are in areas with a high proportion of on-street parking or in town centres, which means if approved, more residents will have easier access to electric vehicle charging points.

“The sites being consulted on have been identified following recommendations to us by residents and suggestions by local councillors.”

There are currently 12 on-street charging sites across North Northants, with two points at each site, and more charging points will likely be needed in the future as more people are opting for an electric vehicle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Jason Smithers, leader of the council, said: “If you live near to one of the proposed sites, or are an electric vehicle user, or are considering becoming one, I encourage you to have your say before 25 August.”

Shelley Road, Wellingborough

The new locations are additional to the ones proposed in Wellingborough’s Hatton Avenue, which drew criticisms as they would have an impact on local parking.

Sites were chosen based largely on their current arrangements, with little or no off-road parking to support residents who do not currently have the convenience of charging their vehicle at home.

Feedback collected will be reviewed by NNC before any installation takes place.

The full list of proposed places is as follows:

Corby: Hove Street, NN18 0JB

Earls Barton: Churchill Road, NN6 0ND

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kettering: Bath Road, NN16 8NL, Roundhill Road, NN15 6BU, and Weekly Glebe Road, NN16 9NP

Oundle: New Street, PE8 4EE and South Road, PE8 4BP

Raunds: High Street, NN9 6HS

Wellingborough: Shelley Road, NN8 3DA

Residents living nearby one of the locations being considered will soon receive a letter inviting them to have their say on the proposed sites.