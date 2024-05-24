A village school has been given a glowing Ofsted report by inspectors.

Cottingham Primary, in Berryfield Road, was judged as being a ‘good’ school during a visit that took place in March.

The report said that the school was ambitious for its pupils and that behaviour was a strength.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lead inspector Luella Manssen said: “Cottingham is a happy and caring school with a strong sense of community. As one pupil shared: ‘There is always something different or fun happening here. We don’t just have lessons; this week we have had a PTFA candy floss sale to raise money for charity.’

“The school is ambitious. It wants all pupils to achieve well and to make good progress. This aspiration includes pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND).

“The school values the wider development of pupils. Trips, experiences and visitors are planned carefully to enhance learning.”

Ms Mansenn also said that pupils at the school, which is part of the Peterborough Diocese Academy Trust, showed ‘high levels of engagement’ and were ‘proud’ of the roles they took on to support each other.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “Behaviour is a strength. Staff and pupils consistently live out the school’s values.

“Relationships are positive and nurturing. Pupils are respectful to each other and staff. They are polite and well mannered.”

The report added that teachers plan ‘ambitious’ lessons and that the school was ‘well led and managed’. It said that children get off to a strong start in reception and that they are well-prepared for Key Stage 1. It went on to say that staff prioritise early reading.

In order to improve, the school should better check gaps in pupils’ knowledge in a handful of subjects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The school retains the ‘good’ rating it achieved during its last inspection six years ago.

Headteacher at the 144-pupil school, Ashley Scott, said: “The report makes me proud of the children, staff, governors, parents and carers even more than normal. “Cottingham CofE is a community school and that comes through in the inspection findings.

"Since our last Inspection in 2018, the school has gone from strength to strength and in most year groups is over subscribed.

"My colleagues ensure that children enjoy attending school and offer them a caring and safe environment to learn in. I was pleased that everyone got a mention including the PTFA for example who also play an important part in the success of our school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Children have voice at Cottingham CofE and again, this comes across in the report. The inspector, for example, was very impressed with the spiritual council who lead worship, the sports crew who lead lunch time activity or the Magnificent Minds who offer a helping hand.

"The staff and I will now work hard to ensure that the curriculum offered at Cottingham is one that ensures successful learners.”