Costa Coffee re-opens in Kettering Retail Park with modern makeover

By Alison Bagley
Published 25th Jul 2025, 16:48 BST
Costa Coffee has re-opened its refurbished store at Kettering Retail Park.

The newly redesigned store showcases a ‘warm, modern design’ – ‘blending style and comfort’.

Jas Phagoora, area manager at Costa Coffee said: “We’re thrilled to welcome customers back to our newly renovated Kettering Retail Park store. This transformation is all about creating a space that feels both fresh and familiar, where customers can enjoy their favourite handcrafted coffee in a relaxed, modern environment. We can’t wait to share it with the community.”

The revamped store’s new interior features a ‘soft, sophisticated colour palette’, ambient lighting and artistic touches, including abstract coffee-inspired artwork.

Seating options range from comfy booths to lounge chairs.

