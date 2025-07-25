Costa Coffee re-opens in Kettering Retail Park with modern makeover

Costa Coffee has re-opened its refurbished store at Kettering Retail Park.

Jas Phagoora, area manager at Costa Coffee said: “We’re thrilled to welcome customers back to our newly renovated Kettering Retail Park store. This transformation is all about creating a space that feels both fresh and familiar, where customers can enjoy their favourite handcrafted coffee in a relaxed, modern environment. We can’t wait to share it with the community.”