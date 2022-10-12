Elderly people who live on their own in Kettering or Barton Seagrave can claim help with their heating bills this winter thanks to a grants scheme.

With gas and electricity prices soaring in the cost-of-living crisis, fuel payments are now available for those who meet eligibility criteria.

It’s thanks to funding from Kettering Charities for the Poor, which has been running for decades and can trace its history to the 19th century.

The scheme is run in partnership with Kettering Town Council and grants are planned to be about £70, subject to review at the end of the application period. Last year’s grants were £60 per person.

People claiming the money must live alone in the parishes of Kettering or Barton Seagrave, must not have more than £300 income per week, excluding benefits, and must be over the statutory retirement age.

Cllr Lloyd Bunday (Con), who is the council’s leader and chairman of the trustees, said: “I am very pleased to be able to offer these fuel grants to the people of Kettering and Barton Seagrave.

"This is a lifeline for people during the coldest winter months and makes a real difference to people’s lives.”

Those who wish to apply have until Wednesday, December 7, to return the form and have it approved ahead of grants being made before Christmas.

Applicants have been urged to make sure they meet the eligibility criteria before they apply.

Forms are available from the reception of the North Northamptonshire Council offices in Bowling Green Road in Kettering.

You can also find a form online on the town council’s website at https://www.ketteringtowncouncil.gov.uk/kettering-charities-for-the-poor.html or by emailing [email protected]