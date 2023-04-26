A Coronation themed coffee morning is being held this Friday (April 28) at East Carlton Cricket Club.

The event is from 10am to midday and is £3 per person which includes coffee and cake. All proceeds will go to Lakelands Hospice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the event there will be knitted crowns containing chocolate oranges for sale made by Sally Hitches, who’s running the coffee morning, with help from the local Knit & Natter group.

Knitted Prince Andrew

There will also be a knitted satirical display of the Royal Family made by Sally. The satirical display includes many of the royals such as Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson, Prince Harry as well as others.

Sally said: “It is unique. Harry gave me so much ammunition I could have gone on forever. If I’d had more time I would’ve gone further, I would’ve done Oprah Winfrey in her armchair talking to Meghan Markle but I just ran out of time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was worried I was going to cause offence to people because believe it or not I am a royalist but after the book ‘Spare’ came out and the Oprah Winfrey interview I couldn’t help it.

"They’re kind of tongue in cheek, they’re not offensive really, it’s just a sort of pictorial image of things that’ve been said and done.

Some of Sally's knitted Royals

"I like the Royal Family, I’m a big advocate for the monarchy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I did all of them. We’ve got a Knit & Natter group in the village but there’s no pattern for these, I’ve just got to make it up as I go along so it’s kind of difficult. They’ve helped me with the knitted crowns which are Terry’s Chocolate Oranges covered in knitted crowns.”

At the event there will also be a coronation themed raffle.

Sally said: “I’ve got a variety of stuff for the raffle. I’ve got knitted tea cosies that are all royal themed and I’ve got a knitted child’s jumper that’s got all the coaches and horses on.

Knitted Sarah Ferguson and her financial adviser

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’m hoping to get a good crowd. I’m looking forward to it, it’s a good community spirit sort of thing.”