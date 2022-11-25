Coronation Street star joins Kettering to celebrate Christmas lights switch on
Hundreds turned out
A much-loved soap star has swapped Weatherfield for Kettering to launch the town’s Christmas festivities.
Coronation Street star Samia Longchambon, who plays Maria Connor in the long-running ITV series, took to the stage to flick the switch last night.
The town centre was transformed into a winter wonderland with rides, stalls and performances and a festive fair in St Peter & St Paul’s Church.
Joining Samia on stage were panto stars of The Masque Theatre’s Sleeping Beauty and councillors from organisers North Northants Council.
Samia said: “I’ve been in Coronation Street nearly 23 years so it’s not the first time I’ve done this. I really like to switch on the lights – it really kick starts the Christmas season.”
Speaking about the Street she said her on-screen husband, killer Gary, has probably mended his ways.
She said: “Gary’s come good – he’s now under the thumb but it’s Corrie, you can never know if it’s for good.”