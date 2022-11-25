News you can trust since 1897
Kettering, Christmas lights switch on, Samia Longchambon from Coronation Street switches on the lights

Coronation Street star joins Kettering to celebrate Christmas lights switch on

Hundreds turned out

By Alison Bagley
2 hours ago
Updated 25th Nov 2022, 11:19am

A much-loved soap star has swapped Weatherfield for Kettering to launch the town’s Christmas festivities.

Coronation Street star Samia Longchambon, who plays Maria Connor in the long-running ITV series, took to the stage to flick the switch last night.

The town centre was transformed into a winter wonderland with rides, stalls and performances and a festive fair in St Peter & St Paul’s Church.

Joining Samia on stage were panto stars of The Masque Theatre’s Sleeping Beauty and councillors from organisers North Northants Council.

Samia said: “I’ve been in Coronation Street nearly 23 years so it’s not the first time I’ve done this. I really like to switch on the lights – it really kick starts the Christmas season.”

Speaking about the Street she said her on-screen husband, killer Gary, has probably mended his ways.

She said: “Gary’s come good – he’s now under the thumb but it’s Corrie, you can never know if it’s for good.”

