Red, white and blue was the colour scheme of the day worn by members of a club as they celebrated two decades of friendship and fun – and the King’s coronation.

Get Set Goers was founded in Corby in 2003 by Jacquie Licquorish to encourage seniors to enjoy company and exercise mind and body.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Members gathered for the celebratory afternoon tea at the Best Western Rockingham Forest Hotel in Rockingham Road on Wednesday afternoon (May 3).

Get Set Goers celebrate (with inset Jacqui Licquorish)

Get Set Goers was set up 20 years ago under the leadership of Jacquie Licquorish and in her will bequeathed money to the club.

Current chairman and founder member, Val Moore, said: “Jacquie loved the club and donated money to the club in her will which has been used to give each member a commemorative spoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The group offers a warm, friendly meeting place, to listen to speakers on various topics, be entertained, go on trips and have a chat and a cuppa.”

More than 40 members sat down for afternoon tea partly funded by a grant from Corby Town Council enjoying scones, cakes and sandwiches followed by a toast and three cheers for King Charles III led by Corby Town Crier Anthony Dady.

Get Set Goers Chairman Val Moore with Corby Town Crier Anthony Dady

Mrs Moore said: “We’d like to say a big thank you to Corby Town Council for awarding a grant to enable this celebration to take place.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone interested in joining the club, held on alternate Wednesday mornings at St Columba Hall, Studfall Avenue, can contact Val on 07818 026957.

Royal regalia

Get Set Goers members celebrate