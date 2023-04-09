Cordon in place as firefighters called to former Gala Bingo hall in Kettering

Firefighters have been called to the scene of a blaze close to an area between shops and the former Gala Bingo hall in Kettering’s High Street.

Emergency services were alerted by staff in McDonald’s to the smell of smoke at 6.10pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pedestrianised area of Meadow Road and a section of High Street have been cordoned off as it was suspected a gas bottle was close to the fire.

The fire near Meadow Road, Kettering

One witness, who saw the smoke from their window, said: “It was terrifying – there was popping – I’ve never heard anything like it.”

A total of four crews from Kettering, Corby and Wellingborough attended the fire with an aerial ladder used to douse the blaze.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Acrid smoke was seen billowing from between the buildings. Some nearby shops and homes also had their power disrupted and National Grid estimate that power will be restored by 3am.

A spokesman for Northants Fire and Rescue Service said: “Residents nearby are asked to close windows and not approach scene.”

Firefighters tackle the fire in the Gala Bingo

Firefighters on the scene in Meadow Road, Kettering

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fire at the Gala Bingo in Kettering