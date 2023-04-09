News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 days ago S-Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole dies
1 day ago 1978 film Grease gets TV reboot - all you need to know
1 day ago Sperm whale dies after washing ashore on England’s east coast
1 day ago Guest list revealed for King Charles III’s coronation
1 day ago Tributes pour in after S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole dies at 46
1 day ago Paul O’Grady moved to tears on final scenes of For The Love of Dogs

Cordon in place as firefighters called to former Gala Bingo hall in Kettering

The emergency services were called by nearby workers

Alison Bagley
By Alison Bagley
Published 9th Apr 2023, 21:39 BST- 1 min read

Firefighters have been called to the scene of a blaze close to an area between shops and the former Gala Bingo hall in Kettering’s High Street.

Emergency services were alerted by staff in McDonald’s to the smell of smoke at 6.10pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The pedestrianised area of Meadow Road and a section of High Street have been cordoned off as it was suspected a gas bottle was close to the fire.

The fire near Meadow Road, KetteringThe fire near Meadow Road, Kettering
The fire near Meadow Road, Kettering
Most Popular

One witness, who saw the smoke from their window, said: “It was terrifying – there was popping – I’ve never heard anything like it.”

A total of four crews from Kettering, Corby and Wellingborough attended the fire with an aerial ladder used to douse the blaze.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Acrid smoke was seen billowing from between the buildings. Some nearby shops and homes also had their power disrupted and National Grid estimate that power will be restored by 3am.

A spokesman for Northants Fire and Rescue Service said: “Residents nearby are asked to close windows and not approach scene.”

Firefighters tackle the fire in the Gala BingoFirefighters tackle the fire in the Gala Bingo
Firefighters tackle the fire in the Gala Bingo
Firefighters on the scene in Meadow Road, KetteringFirefighters on the scene in Meadow Road, Kettering
Firefighters on the scene in Meadow Road, Kettering
Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The fire at the Gala Bingo in KetteringThe fire at the Gala Bingo in Kettering
The fire at the Gala Bingo in Kettering
Firefighters take a rest in Meadow Road, KetteringFirefighters take a rest in Meadow Road, Kettering
Firefighters take a rest in Meadow Road, Kettering
KetteringEmergency servicesMcDonald's