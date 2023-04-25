The Core at Corby Cube and Little Wolf Entertainment are looking for talented youngsters to appear as the junior ensemble and star alongside professional actors in their pantomime spectacular, Cinderella, this Christmas.

Auditions will take place at The Corby Cube on Sunday, May 28.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Auditions are open to everyone aged between nine and 16-years-old and in full-time education at the time of the production.

Cinderella is on at The Core at Corby Cube from Saturday, December 16 to Sunday, December 31, 2023

While acting, singing and dancing ability is required, previous theatre experience is not essential, so The Core and Little Wolf encourage everyone with a desire to perform to come along and try out.

Auditions will be in a workshop style, where participants will be led by an experienced team to learn a dance and perhaps a song, giving everyone the chance to show off their talent, and most importantly, have lots of fun.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alan Bowles, co-producer at Little Wolf, said: “We are really excited to meet the kids of Corby and the surrounding area, I have no doubt that they will prove to be an extremely talented bunch and will brighten the stage as an integral part of our upcoming panto spectacular.”

Cinderella is the first pantomime in Corby to be produced by the award-winning Little Wolf Entertainment, who were recently described by The British Theatre Guide as ‘setting the standard for regional pantomime’.

Morgan Brind, co-producer at Little Wolf, said: “We are delighted to be working with the team at The Core at Corby Cube, to give their loyal audience a truly hilarious, spectacular Christmas treat, with a unique Little Wolf twist.”

The fun-filled family pantomime plays at The Core at Corby Cube from Saturday, December 16 to Sunday, December 31, 2023. Tickets can be bought by calling the Box Office on 01536 470470 or online at The Core at Corby Cube’s website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad