Corby's worst grot spots - where filthy fly-tippers have been dumping their rubbish across our town

Several readers have contacted us to say they’ve noticed an uptick in the number of people who are simply dumping waste on street corners or grass verges rather than taking it to the tip.

While the majority of law-abiding residents put their rubbish where it’s meant to go, many are just plonking it outside in the hope it will vanish. This means the council eventually has to clear it, putting even more pressure on the cash-strapped public purse

We decided to take a trip around the town to see what people are dumping, and where they are dumping it.

Across the country, local authorities in England dealt with 1.15 million fly-tipping dumps in 2023/24, a rise from the 1.08 million reported the previous year.

Earlier this month, North Northamptonshire Council reminded residents that people caught littering could face a fine of up to £500, whilst anyone caught fly-tipping could face a fine of up to £1000.

The fines, for a variety of environmental crimes, were increased at the end of 2024 to:

Graffiti - from £150 to £500

Flyposting - from £150 to £500

Littering - from £150 to £500

Household Waste Duty of Care - £300 to £600

All are subject to a 25 per cent discount if the fine is paid within 28 days.

Cllr Ken Harrington, the council’s Executive Member for Assets, Waste and Environmental Services, said: “Fly-tipping is something that comes up time and time again when speaking to residents. With this in mind, we remain committed to catching and prosecuting individuals caught fly-tipping.

“Higher fines like these, hopefully, act as deterrents and are part of a wider package of measures that our team can use to help keep North Northamptonshire clean and tidy.”

Anyone wanting to get rid of items should use registered waste carriers or risk a fine. Anyone found using an unlawful waste carrier could still be fined, whilst the unlawful waste carrier could also be fined up to £1,000.

More information about waste in North Northamptonshire Council can be found on the council’s website.

1 . Corby grot spots Corby is experiencing a deluge of flytipping by people who can't quite find it in themselves to go to the tip. Photo: National World Photo Sales

2 . Corby grot spots Anyone for ice cream? A freezer dumped, open, on a grassed area off Viking Way on the Danesholme estate. Photo: National World Photo Sales

3 . Corby grot spots A pile of garden waste that's been sitting on the verge in Stephenson Way on the Lloyds estate for some time. Photo: National World Photo Sales