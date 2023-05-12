News you can trust since 1897
Corby's world-renowned Pen Green gets another outstanding verdict from Ofsted

The childcare hub has never had a rating lower than outstanding since it was first opened

Kate Cronin
By Kate Cronin
Published 12th May 2023, 07:00 BST- 1 min read
Pen Green are again celebrating an outstanding Ofsted reportPen Green are again celebrating an outstanding Ofsted report
Pen Green are again celebrating an outstanding Ofsted report

Corby’s pioneering maintained nursery Pen Green has once again been rated as ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted.

Inspectors who visited the centre, which houses a nursery and also acts as a unique hub for a range of family support services, said that ‘children are thriving’ at Pen Green.

They noted that: “Staff show great care for children because they want the best for them.

“Children with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) access the same ambitious curriculum as their peers.

“There is a strong culture of safeguarding. Leaders work well with external agencies to provide additional help when needed.”

Pen Green is a fully integrated early years provision offering early years education and care and nursery school provision alongside health, and adult education. Due to the integrated work of the centre, Pen Green is subject to three separate Ofsted inspections.

The centre, opened in 1983, celebrates its 40th anniversary this year and has consistently received outstanding in all Ofsted judgements.

The Joint Heads of Centre Tracy Gallagher and Angela Prodger said: “This is down to the dedication and hard work of staff and governors to get it right for children and families and to make a difference to children’s outcomes. It was an intense day and a very different inspection

process to previous years.”

Chair of Governors Adam Cooper sent a message to all staff to say: “My wholehearted appreciation. Take all the credit. You have earned every ounce of it.”

