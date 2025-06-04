Corby's world-renowned Pen Green Centre welcomes Minister for Early Education Stephen Morgan MP

This week’s visit marks a critical moment in national conversations about the future of children’s centres, early education and workforce development.

During his visit, Minister Morgan toured the centre’s integrated early years, health and family support facilities, which serve more than 1,000 children annually.

He met with staff, parents, governors and local leaders to discuss the centre’s nationally recognised model of wraparound care and its critical role in supporting families in Corby and beyond.

He also spent significant time at Pen Green’s nationally renowned research, training and development base, where he met with educators, researchers and students to explore pressing issues facing the early years workforce.

The Minister’s visit comes at a time of financial uncertainty for Pen Green’s integrated centre funding.

In 2022, North Northamptonshire Council’s (NNC) executive committee took the decision to cut funding from £1million to just £300,000, threatening the sustainability of the centre’s wide-ranging services.

While recent discussions with NNC and other partners have been positive, securing long-term funding remains a key concern.

Angela Prodger, joint head of centre, said: “We are grateful to Minister Morgan for taking the time to see first-hand the work we do and the challenges we face.

"His visit signals a renewed commitment to early years services and we hope it marks the beginning of a constructive dialogue about the future of centres like ours.”

Adam Cooper, chairman of governors, added: “We raised our concerns with the Minister about the long-term impact of sustained funding cuts.

"While we were encouraged by today’s dialogue, we emphasised the urgent need for a sustainable solution that protects Pen Green’s future and the children and families we serve.”

Felicity Dewsbery, deputy head, said: “We are delighted that Minister Morgan recognised not only the importance of the direct services we provide, but also the strategic role our research, training and development base plays in shaping the future of the early years sector.

"His visit represents an opportunity to place workforce development at the heart of national early years policy.”

Minister Morgan’s visit is part of the government’s broader review of early years strategy, which includes considerations for reviving Sure Start-style services as part of its child poverty plan.

The Pen Green Centre, which served as a model for the original Sure Start programme, is seen as a potential blueprint for future initiatives.

Corby MP Lee Barron, who accompanied the Minister, added: “Pen Green is a national treasure.

"It exemplifies what’s possible when we invest in communities and the professionals who support our youngest children.

"I’m committed to working across government to ensure this centre not only survives but thrives.”

The Pen Green Centre remains committed to providing high-quality, inclusive services for children and families and looks forward to working with government partners to secure its future.

The centre in Rockingham Road says it looks forward to continued dialogue with the Department for Education and sector partners to secure the future of early years services and professional development in England.

