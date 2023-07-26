Corby’s West Glebe Park will play host to a great line-up of free events this coming weekend.

Fly By Bar’s Street Food Friday’s is on this Friday but Saturday and Sunday will see a new event hosted by Fly By Bars called ‘Summer Sessions,’ their first two-day event.

At the event there’s plenty for children and the whole family to be kept entertained with activities including:

- Made by Many (junk mascot making)

- Corby Library story time

- Zumba party with Juliana.moves

- Mad2Perform street dance and theatre workshops

- Graffiti workshops

- Vikings of Mercia workshops

- Circus workshop by just Karen

- Ready Steady Grow Kids how to grow and adult workshops

As always, there will be a pop-up street food area, bringing some of the best street food traders from around the UK

- Vintage fairground rides (Sunday)

They'll be welcoming Old Village Market on the Sunday, who will bring a few local small independent traders.

They’ve also created a programme of acoustic music and DJ acts from local community groups who will be performing at the event.

Music at the event includes:

- A DJ and Music area

- An indoor silent disco suitable for everyone

- DJ and acoustic singers all weekend

- Local Funkstar DJ O.p.1

- Joe Hackett

- Flash Peasants

Revive, Groove and Social playing the best soul, ska and funk (Sunday).

Fly By Bars have also got a new frozen cocktail bar to go along with their usual cocktails, craft beers and soft drinks. If you want to chill out on the day, visit their lounge with upcycled airline seats.

Dominic Douglas said: “I am overwhelmed by the support I have had from the West Glebe Park team and North Northants Council, and all the people who are hosting the workshops.

“We want people to come and be part of summer sessions. Come and be creative.”

Hopefully there will be great weather over the weekend but they are prepared for rain – the workshops will take place under cover and if needed they have seating for 150 people under cover.

The next Summer Sessions will take place on the August bank holiday weekend at East Carlton Park.