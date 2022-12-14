The team at North Northamptonshire Council are celebrating after West Glebe Sports Pavilion was nominated as a finalist at the annual Association for Public Service Excellence Awards which took place in Blackpool earlier this month.

West Glebe was selected as a finalist for a second time in the ‘Best Performers’ in the Sports and Leisure Facility Management category.

Although West Glebe didn’t take away the top prize, making the finals puts the facility in the top 10 per cent nationally.

The APSE awards uses performance data in relation to the facility running costs and attendance for the past financial year and compares it to the national picture.

Cllr Helen Howell, the council’s deputy leader and sport, leisure, culture and tourism, said: “This is a great achievement and one that staff at West Glebe Pavilion should be extremely proud of. It is down to their dedication that the pavilion has received national recognition for a second time and I hope that it continues to be recognised on a national stage, alongside all the excellent NNC owned leisure facilities we have in the area.”

Cllr Jason Smithers, leader of the council, said: “Being nominated for a national award is always an honour and West Glebe Sports Pavilion is worthy of this accolade, as it boasts a range of excellent facilities which meets the needs of the local and larger communities.”

Unfortunately, representatives from NNC were unable to attend the awards ceremony which took place on December 1 as part of the Performance Networks seminar in Blackpool.

