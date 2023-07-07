Corby's Post Office may stay open if a new postmaster can be found

Hopes have been raised that Corby’s last remaining town centre Post Office could stay open.

Rumours surfaced earlier this week that the outlet, inside of Heron Foods in Corporation Street, was due to close.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some staff said that they had lost their jobs behind the counter of the vital store, where many people now do their banking after the closure of several banks in the town.

The outlet in Heron Foods opened following the closure of previous Post Offices inside the Co-Op store in Alexandra Road and, before that, in the dedicated shop in New Post Office Square. If it shuts, the nearest facilities are in the Old Village and at Studfall Avenue, but it will mean that there are no Post Offices for the use of town centre shoppers.

The Post Office Ltd has now confirmed that they are actively seeking someone to take over the running of the outlet and that there is still a chance it could stay open.

A Post Office spokesperson said: “The operator for Corby Post Office resigned last year and this is due to take effect in October. The date is being finalised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad