Corby’s surplus supermarket shows shoppers how to slash grocery bills during cost-of-living crisis

A Corby superstore is showing shoppers how they can slash their weekly shopping bills during the cost-of-living crisis, by purchasing surplus products that were previously destined to go to waste.

The Company Shop, in Princewood Road, held a fun day yesterday (May 12), where they invited people from across the town to come and learn more about the benefits of surplus goods.

The day featured free cakes, games, face-painting and the Children’s Air Ambulance’s superhero mascot, Blade.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Items we bought from Company Shop

Members manager Terry Maree said: “A lot of our members weren't able to reach us during the pandemic and with the cost of living going mad, we wanted to put on a bit of a spoil to let people know we’re still here for them.”

Company Shop group is the UK’s leading redistributor of surplus food and household products.

They offer their members surplus products from well-known brands.

Surplus products could be products that have old packaging, are damaged or have manufacturing errors. Sometimes they’re just overstocked.

Left Corby Company Shop store manager Judy Bradshaw and right Blade the mascot for the Children's Air Ambulance's club, #TheCrew

Company Shop purchases these products that would otherwise be discarded and sells them to their members at discounted prices.

According to WRAP (Waste & Resources Action Programme), 1.3 billion tonnes of food is wasted each year globally. This is one-third of all food produced for human consumption, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations. In the UK, we throw away 6.6 million tonnes of household food waste a year in the UK, almost three quarters is food we could have eaten. (WRAP)

Company Shop Group is also known for its award winning Community Shop.

Community Shop provides members with access to discounted food to help feed those on the cusp of food poverty, as well as providing learning and development programmes.

Terry said: “Our community hubs have mentors and kitchens on site that are there to educate and show people how to put fun into food.”

The Northants Telegraph took a look around The Company Shop yesterday to see what deals were available.

We filled a shopping basket and for £15.08, including two carrier bags at 10p each, we were able to buy:

A box of Everyday Black Tea (50 tea bags) (£1.50) A box of All in 1 Dishwasher tablets (45 tablets) (£2.25) A bottle of Fresh Fabric Conditioner (750ml) (£1.30) 12 Rosehip Yoghurt Drinks (12x100g) (£1.88) A box of Digestives (190g) (75p) A bottle of 3in1 Shower Gel (400ml) (60p) A bag of Four Potatoes 175g each (45p) A tin of Plum Tomatoes (400g) (35p) A packet of Polish Farmer’s Sausage (100g) (50p) A bottle of Balsamic Vinegar (250ml) (75p) Three cans of Tuna (102g drained) (£1) A tin of Minestrone Soup (400g) (25p) A wedge of Mature Blue Stilton (220g) (95p) A packet of Diced Chicken Breast (400g) (£2) A Loaf of Bread (800g) (35p)

You can’t ever be sure what you’re going to get in Company Shop as the stock changes frequently.

Terry said: “We’ve been described as a sort of dinner lottery before and that’s the excitement of it.