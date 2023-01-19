Staff and students at Studfall Infant Academy are celebrating after inspectors found the school continues to be good.

During the inspection, Ofsted said the academy, which is part of the Greenwood Academies Trust, is ‘a warm and welcoming place’ and that the school’s ethos of ‘nurture, discovery, believe, achieve and shine’ runs through every part of school life.

Leaders were said to be ‘ambitious for all pupils’ and Studfall’s curriculum was commended for being organised and clearly setting out what pupils need to know.

Kim Kirchin, principal, and Karen Parris, vice principal, celebrating with pupils

The inspector said pupils concentrate well in lessons and take pride in their work.

Within the curriculum, the academy’s reading provision was described as having ‘a sharp focus on developing pupils’ language.’

Teachers were said to share the joy of reading every day and are fully embedding the academy’s new phonics programme, ensuring additional support is provided to pupils who need it.

Maths at the academy was also applauded, with teachers ensuring ‘pupils know precise mathematical vocabulary.’

More widely, leaders were found to have ‘created a caring environment where all pupils feel secure and valued’ and that those responsible for special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) ‘ensure that all pupils get the right support to help them to learn the curriculum.’

The academy’s commitment to personal development was also praised.

The inspection report said: “Pupils take part in significant national and local events.

"They visit places of importance linked to the religious education, history and geography curriculums”.

Pupils also have the chance to take on responsibilities and attend a range of clubs.

Trustees and representatives of the Greenwood Academies Trust were said to have a clear vision for the academy and know what is working well and what they need to work on next.

The report also said pupils like going to school and they enjoy learning, parents and carers are very happy with the school and they recognise the great efforts that staff go to for every pupil, pupils get on well with each other, and staff appreciate the professional support they receive from the trust.

Principal Kim Kirchin said: “I am thrilled to have maintained our good Ofsted rating.

"As an academy, we work incredibly hard to ensure we provide the best possible learning environment for our pupils and to see our inclusive nature and ambitions recognised in the report is fantastic.

“We love working with our pupils every single day and have a brilliant team of colleagues, both in the academy and our trust, who ensure we continue to build on the great work taking place.

"As such, I would like to say a big thank you to everyone, including our families and community, and we look forward to continuing to uphold our high standards to give our pupils an excellent education.”

Wayne Norrie, CEO of Greenwood Academies Trust, added: “Studfall Infant Academy’s Good Ofsted report is a true reflection of the excellent provision provided by the academy.

"Mrs Kirchin and her colleagues have created a special place to learn, work and thrive.