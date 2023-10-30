News you can trust since 1897
BREAKING
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Marksman charged with Chris Kaba's murder to be named publicly
Hundreds of Safestyle workers made redundant as firm goes bust
Matthew Perry, star of Friends, has died aged 54
Nottingham ice hockey player dies following neck injury
Flash floods hit the UK - and Storm Ciaran is also on the way
Bomb Hugger, painted by Banksy for an anti-war demo, is one of the exhibits at the Corby Rooftop Arts Gallery.Bomb Hugger, painted by Banksy for an anti-war demo, is one of the exhibits at the Corby Rooftop Arts Gallery.
Bomb Hugger, painted by Banksy for an anti-war demo, is one of the exhibits at the Corby Rooftop Arts Gallery.

Corby's Steel Nerve Banksy exhibition opening, in pictures

The Steel Nerve exhibition featuring Banksy and other urban art opens this week
Kate Cronin
By Kate Cronin
Published 30th Oct 2023, 09:10 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 10:09 GMT

It’s the first time Northamptonshire has hosted a Banksy exhibition, and the big preview night on Saturday drew a crowd keen to see some of Bristolian’s pieces in a Corby gallery.

Steel Nerve features work by the world-renowned graffiti artist as well as other urban artists including Blek de Rat, Tracey Emin, The Connor Brothers, Copyright, Ben Eine, Damien Hirst and My Dog Sighs.

You can read more about the fantastic exhibition here. We were on hand to capture photos from the preview evening.

- Steel Nerve opens on November 1 at the Rooftop Arts gallery in New Post Office Square, Corby.

Chuck Middleton checks out a Lamont White piece.

1. Banksy in Corby

Chuck Middleton checks out a Lamont White piece. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Rosalind Stoddart of Fermynwoods Contemporary Arts with Northamptonshire artist Gina Glover who were at Saturday's exhibition opening.

2. Banksy in Corby

Rosalind Stoddart of Fermynwoods Contemporary Arts with Northamptonshire artist Gina Glover who were at Saturday's exhibition opening. Photo: Kate Cronin

Photo Sales
Gallery director Dinah Kazakoff who was instrumental in bringing Banksy to Corby.

3. Banksy in Corby

Gallery director Dinah Kazakoff who was instrumental in bringing Banksy to Corby. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
John Brandler, of Brandler Galleries, with his favourite piece of art in the exhibition. It's called The Way to Love Anything by The Connor Brothers and was produced to raise money for a breast cancer charity.

4. Banksy in Corby

John Brandler, of Brandler Galleries, with his favourite piece of art in the exhibition. It's called The Way to Love Anything by The Connor Brothers and was produced to raise money for a breast cancer charity. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:BanksyCorbyNorthamptonshireCopyright