Corby's Steel Nerve Banksy exhibition opening, in pictures
It’s the first time Northamptonshire has hosted a Banksy exhibition, and the big preview night on Saturday drew a crowd keen to see some of Bristolian’s pieces in a Corby gallery.
Steel Nerve features work by the world-renowned graffiti artist as well as other urban artists including Blek de Rat, Tracey Emin, The Connor Brothers, Copyright, Ben Eine, Damien Hirst and My Dog Sighs.
You can read more about the fantastic exhibition here. We were on hand to capture photos from the preview evening.
- Steel Nerve opens on November 1 at the Rooftop Arts gallery in New Post Office Square, Corby.