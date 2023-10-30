The Steel Nerve exhibition featuring Banksy and other urban art opens this week

It’s the first time Northamptonshire has hosted a Banksy exhibition, and the big preview night on Saturday drew a crowd keen to see some of Bristolian’s pieces in a Corby gallery.

Steel Nerve features work by the world-renowned graffiti artist as well as other urban artists including Blek de Rat, Tracey Emin, The Connor Brothers, Copyright, Ben Eine, Damien Hirst and My Dog Sighs.

You can read more about the fantastic exhibition here. We were on hand to capture photos from the preview evening.

- Steel Nerve opens on November 1 at the Rooftop Arts gallery in New Post Office Square, Corby.

Chuck Middleton checks out a Lamont White piece.

Rosalind Stoddart of Fermynwoods Contemporary Arts with Northamptonshire artist Gina Glover who were at Saturday's exhibition opening.

Gallery director Dinah Kazakoff who was instrumental in bringing Banksy to Corby.

John Brandler, of Brandler Galleries, with his favourite piece of art in the exhibition. It's called The Way to Love Anything by The Connor Brothers and was produced to raise money for a breast cancer charity.