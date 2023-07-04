St Patrick’s Catholic Primary School in Corby has been rated good by Ofsted, with good inspection results in all categories.

The school has maintained its rating from the previous visit in July 2016.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the report, St Patrick’s is a welcoming and caring school where pupils are happy and keen to learn.

The school has maintained its rating from the previous visit in July 2016

Parents and carers, staff and pupils overwhelmingly agree that leaders really value them and ensure that the school is a positive place to be.

The school’s leadership is praised throughout the report, particularly for the curriculums that have been put in place. However, it does note that there is still more to be done.

The report states: “Leaders have created some well-sequenced curriculums, which will prepare pupils well for when they leave the school at the end of Year 6. However, in some subjects, these plans need further development to make sure that essential knowledge is precisely identified.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Subject leaders work collaboratively with colleagues in the school and other professionals to develop and refresh their own subject knowledge. This enables them to support staff to teach the curriculum well.”

Louise Blair, headteacher at St Patrick’s, said: “We are extremely pleased and proud that our school remains good across all of the descriptors, maintaining a good overall judgement for the school.

“The report outlines some of the strengths of the school and we are very proud of the achievements of all of our St Patrick’s community – children, staff, parents and governors – who make it the fantastic, nurturing and educational environment that it is.

“Inspectors were extremely positive about all aspects of our school but especially how warm, happy and welcoming our school community is and how valued every stakeholder feels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was so pleasing to hear from the inspectors about all of the positive comments from our parents including “I would not send my child to any other school in Corby” and “The school takes such good care of my child and the school is like one big family”.

“It was even more pleasing to hear from the children themselves that they feel happy and safe at St Patrick’s and how much they enjoy every opportunity the school has to offer.

“This report is testament to the commitment and hard work of the staff and governors of our school and how passionate we all are to deliver the highest quality education to the children of St Patrick's.”

The document also goes on to praise the school’s safeness and student satisfaction, noting that bullying isn’t an issue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the school there is a wide range of clubs to develop pupils' interests or talents, and they have the chance to take on responsibilities, such as being members of the school council or eco-leaders.

As part of the finding, the report gave the school two key improvement points.

They recommended that leaders ensure that the essential knowledge that builds up the ambitious curriculum goals is fully identified.

They also suggested that leaders ensure the curriculum provides pupils with a firm understanding of the world’s major faiths.