Corby's Snug Interiors set to close

They are in the midst of a closing down sale
By Callum Faulds
Published 31st May 2023, 12:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st May 2023, 12:03 BST

Corby’s Snug Interiors in the town centre is set to close after less than six months of being open.

The store is known for stocking a range of soft furnishings, furniture, rugs, decor, picture frames, gifts, scented candles, lamps and homewares.

According to Mr Nar of Snug Interiors, there are multiple reasons for the store’s closure.

He said: “It’s the overheads and the rent and people don’t know the quality of what they’re purchasing here.

“I’m dealing with the same supplies as retail parks at less than half the price.”

Mr Nar believes that retail parks such as Rushden Lakes have had a big impact on the amount of people shopping in the town centre.

When asked whether he thought the cost of living crisis has had an effect on the store, he said: “More people keep on saying that but Corby is up and coming.

"Where are these people shopping at? That’s the thing, they’re not shopping in Corby. People are going into retail parks like Rushden Lakes.”

The store does not yet have a closing date but once they run out of larger items of stock, the store will close.

Mr Nar said: “We don’t have a final day but we’ve sold quite a bit. Once the major stuff is gone, the major furniture, I’ll close the doors.”

They are having a closing down sale until the day comes.

The store is known for stocking a range of soft furnishings, furniture, rugs, decor, picture frames, gifts, scented candles, lamps, and homewares
Mr Nar said: “There’s a lot of bargains we need to clear out.”

