Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Corby’s S&L Cricket Club are hosting a fun day tomorrow (Sunday, August 25) which promises an event packed with fun, live music, cricket, and delicious food & drinks.

The aim of the event is to both fundraise for the club while also giving back to the community. On the day, there will be a range of things for people to enjoy including the Robin Webster memorial game.

Robin was part of the fabric of sport in Corby, and was heavily involved at the club. He sadly passed away in 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The memorial game features a match of ex-members vs current members in a 20-over game.

The fun day is being held at the club (S&L Pavilion, Tata Sports Field) tomorrow (Sunday, August 25) from 12pm until late.

On the day there will be live music from James Veitch, Joanna, and The Raven House Band. There will also be: a rodeo bull, a bouncy castle, an assault course, and a duelling castle for people to enjoy. There will also be plenty of food and drink options for people to treat themselves to.

The club has been running this fun day for around five years now.

Liam McGeown, club treasurer, said: “It’s basically a day to give back to our members, our youth teams, and the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The guys are really good and we make quite a bit of money out of them as well with their match fees and membership and all that kind of stuff, so this is basically a day to give back to them and also just to make sure the community is involved as well, because ultimately our players come from the community and we just want to make sure we’re doing our bit for them.

“It’s a fundraiser for us ultimately. In terms of what we do with that money, last year we fundraised for cricket nets which we’ve just had built.

“We’ve currently secured some funding to convert our building to be more women-friendly, so we can think about women cricketers, so we’re currently changing our changing rooms and toilets and things like that.

“Next year we’ll be looking to sort out our road. The rugby club has this beautiful tarmac road and then you’ll come to the end of that and hit a disgusting dirt track to come to the cricket club. It’s a nice ground, just getting into it is a bit difficult sometimes.”

The fun day is being held at the S&L Pavilion, Tata Sports Field tomorrow (Sunday, August 25) from 12pm until late.

Everyone is welcome.