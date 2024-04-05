Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Corby Wetherspoon pub The Saxon Crown has re-opened having been forced to close yesterday (Thursday).

The Elizabeth Street venue was shut throughout most of yesterday as there was a plumbing issue that needed to be dealt with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the issue has since been resolved and they have now re-opened, the pub chain has confirmed.

Wetherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon said: “There was a plumbing issue which has now been resolved.