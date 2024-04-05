Corby’s Saxon Crown pub re-opens after plumbing issue
The pub was closed throughout most of yesterday
Corby Wetherspoon pub The Saxon Crown has re-opened having been forced to close yesterday (Thursday).
The Elizabeth Street venue was shut throughout most of yesterday as there was a plumbing issue that needed to be dealt with.
But the issue has since been resolved and they have now re-opened, the pub chain has confirmed.
Wetherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon said: “There was a plumbing issue which has now been resolved.
“The pub is open as normal.”