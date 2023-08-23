Corby’s RS Components held a fun day for its employees and their children or young family members, to inspire them into the world of STEM and introduce them to some of the innovative products and technologies available today.

The activity day called ‘Engineering a Better World’ was held at the Corby headquarters on Lammas Road and offered an action-packed event for 50 children aged five to 13 – all family members of RS employees – featuring activities including creating drill art, designing mini wind turbines, building solid structures and making potential energy poppers.

The Washing Machine Project (TWMP), a grassroots charity that RS supports, was in attendance to get children involved in the creation of their innovative hand-cranked manual washing machines.

Drill art being demonstrated at RS to (left to right) Poppy Mills, nine, Brightbox’s Kisha Bradley, Phoebe Mullan, 13, Tyler Constable, 12, and Brightbox Freya Vanevey

The fundraising support RS provides enables them to distribute machines to people across the world who are displaced or in low-income communities, who need an off-grid solution, and an alternative to back-breaking hand-washing.

James Tucker, RS’ social impact partnership manager, took his children, Olivia, eight, and Harry, seven, to the day, and said: “I think it’s a brilliant opportunity for them to see the different disciplines engineering can offer.”

Harry said: “I’ve absolutely loved the day and definitely want to be an engineer when I grow up.”

RS’ global technology business OKdo was also at the event, showcasing the latest EdTech products and STEM toys, like single-board and pocket computers, designed to teach students about coding, electronics and physical computing.

RS’ social impact partner manager James Tucker with his son, Henry, seven, and daughter, Olivia, eight, trying out OKdo’s Sphero Golf

Isabella Mascarenhas, vice president, Grass Roots Education & Social Impact for RS Group said: “RS offers many initiatives to inspire young people in STEM to help to nurture tomorrow’s engineers and raise awareness of the amazing opportunities there are in this space, and what a great career path it is.

“We’re grateful to the partners Brightbox, Kids Invent Stuff and STEMazing, who delivered workshops to help us achieve this.

“This event was a great opportunity for our employees to get their children involved and show them how fun STEM can be.