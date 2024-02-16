Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Corby’s Rooftop Arts Centre is currently playing host to two free exhibitions, one that features artworks and images to relax the mind, and the other a children’s extension of their popular ‘Steel Nerve’ exhibition.

Both ‘Art in Mind’ and ‘Steel Nerve - The Children’s Extended Version’ are available to view now.

‘Art in Mind’ was created by three local artists, Jo Fisher, Anne Clayton and Karen Evans.

It features artworks depicting animals, flowers, landscapes, and nature, envisioned and created with imagination, bringing enhanced mental well-being and inspiration for the artist.

The hope of the exhibition and the artworks on show is that they will give pleasure and evoke emotions in the viewer. They’ve been described as pink, pastel, relaxing and a joy to see.

Rooftop Arts director, Dinah Kazakoff, said: “It just makes you smile, it makes you feel happy when you walk around and view it, it’s one of those exhibitions.

“We’ve just finished having the Steel Nerve exhibition which was fabulous but can get quite intense and this is just very nice and mellow and uplifting.

“The work is beautifully done.”

The exhibition features more than 300 pieces and on the opening night more than £2,000 worth of work was sold.

It opened on Wednesday, February 7, and is available to view until March 2.

Also currently on at the Rooftop Arts Centre is ‘Steel Nerve - The Children’s Extended Version’, which is a celebration of urban art, as interpreted by the children of schools from Corby and the surrounding areas.

The original Steel Nerve exhibition ran from November 1 to January 28 and featured work from world renowned graffiti artist Banksy, as well as other big names such as Damien Hirst and Tracy Emin.

In conjunction with Steel Nerve, Rooftop Arts was running workshops for local schoolchildren to come up to the gallery and learn how to do graffiti and stencilling, all connected to urban art.

They had a big response from the schools and have now got an exhibition of all their work.

Dinah said: “It’s fantastic, it’s really really good. It’s their impression of what they would do if they were a graffiti artist. Some of the work is amazing.”

There is an official opening night for Steel Nerve - The Children’s Extended Version this evening, which is on from 6pm to 8pm and open to the public.

Rooftop Arts is a not-for-profit charity that has been in Corby for 10 years. Its mission has been to create a space where the community can feel a connection with the arts, and enjoy being involved in workshops and exhibitions.

The Rooftop also houses 14 resident artists’ studios which gives the opportunity for local artists to create and share their work with visitors, and offer help and advice to emerging artists.

Its regular opening times are 11am to 4pm, Wednesday to Saturday.