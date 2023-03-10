Red Kite Academy opened in 2018 in Corby

Red Kite Academy has been told it is officially a ‘good’ school following a two-day inspection.

Ofsted visited the special school in Corby for two days in January and published their report last week.

They judged the school, which caters for pupils aged between four and 18 with an EHC plan, to be good across every area.

The report from lead inspector Anita Denman said: “Pupils are at the heart of all decisions made at this school. Staff care about all their pupils. Pupils say they feel safe. Leaders ensure that staff have the expertise to meet pupils’ needs effectively. Pupils say they enjoy school and would not change anything, even if they could.

"A typical comment from pupils was ‘this school is amazing’.

“Leaders have high expectations of all pupils. The school’s mission statement is ‘helping people, living in extraordinary circumstances, to live ordinary lives’. Leaders ensure that everything pupils do is preparing them for adulthood. Staff know their pupils well. There is a personalised approach to caring and learning.”

Inspectors noted great behaviour across the school, good access to forest school and work placements, and effective safeguarding.

They also recognised the care that staff showed for pupils and the ambition they had for their achievements.

Parents responded positively with feedback. The report said: “Parents and carers are overwhelmingly happy with the care their children receive.

“One parent’s comment, which was typical of many, was, ‘This is an amazing school, with friendly, helpful staff. This school invests in our children’s whole future rather than just academically.”

Inspectors told the senior leadership team that they should improve learning pathways and help pupils develop knowledge and understanding of different faiths and cultures.

Headteacher Karen Smith said: “We are delighted to share the outcome of our first Ofsted Inspection. Our amazing staff and pupils shone throughout the inspection and made us very proud.

"The inspectors got a real feel for what we are about as a school and understood our mission statement - Helping families living in extraordinary circumstance to lead ordinary lives.

