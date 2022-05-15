Corby’s Race for Life is back – walk, run and jog to help cancer charity

People are being invited to put their best foot forward by joining Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life in Corby when it returns to the town on Sunday, May 22.

Hosted at West Glebe Park there will be 5km and 10km courses to choose from – open to women, men and children of all ages and abilities.

Although there is the possibility of turning up on the day without registration, organisers have urged people to go online and book a space.

And they're off! Participants in the Race For Life Corby in August 2021

Michael Jarvis from Cancer Research UK said: “Our Race for Life events are open to all. For some people the Race for Life is literally a walk in the park. Slow and steady still wins. For others it’s a jog.

"Others may opt to push themselves harder and take part in the 10km distance. We’re looking forward to welcoming people of all ages and abilities. Race for Life in Corby will be fun, emotional, colourful, uplifting and unforgettable this year.”

Sadly about 29,400 people are diagnosed with cancer in the East Midlands every year. Money raised at Race for Life events is used to fund research to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer.

Mr Jarvis said: “Everyone can play their part to help beat cancer. Sadly, cancer affects all of us in some way. Whether people are living with cancer, taking part in honour of or in memory of a loved one with cancer, or signing up to protect their own children’s future, everyone has a reason to Race for Life.”

Entry for the two distances is £10 for young adults, £14.99 for adults and free for under six-year-olds.

The 10km Race for Life kicks off at 9.30am with the 5km leaving at 11am.

Race for Life across the UK this year will follow current government guidance to protect against Covid-19. Hand sanitiser will be provided at all events.

Mr Jarvis added: “We hope none of our Race for Life events are cancelled in 2022 and will do everything we can to keep people safe. If we do have to cancel any of our events we will let participants know as soon as possible and they will be entitled to a full refund.”

For details visit raceforlife.org.