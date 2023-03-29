Corby's Priors Hall care home makes Knight Frank Luxury Care Home Guide 2023

A Corby care home has been included in the Knight Frank Top 50 Luxury Care Home Guide for 2023.

Anchor’s Priors Hall care home in Regents Place was recognised for its ‘top-of-the-range facilities’ in the prestigious luxury care home list.

Along with Priors Hall, Anchor’s Wharfeside care home in Otley also made the luxury list.

Priors Hall care home in Corby

Both homes were visited by judges who concluded the homes provided state-of-the-art care for residents.

Priors Hall is widely known for having first class person-centered care for residents from the dedicated care team.

In addition, the home has a wealth of on-site facilities.

Rob Martin, Anchor’s managing director of care services, said: “It’s wonderful that Priors Hall has made Knight Frank’s Top 50 Luxury Care Home Guide for 2023.

“Priors Hall is an outstanding location with top of the range services and a positive environment for residents to live full and meaningful lives in the company of supportive, like-minded people.”

Julian Evans, head of healthcare at Knight Frank, said: “We are thrilled to launch the Knight Frank Luxury Care Home Guide 2023.

"This year's edition received the largest ever list of submissions, with a staggering £3bn of assets and some truly outstanding care homes featured.

"Listing the top 100 care homes in the UK, the annual publication celebrates outstanding design, innovation, and much-deserved excellence in the healthcare property sector.