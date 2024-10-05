Corby's popular Christmas market to return for 2024
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The event will take place on Friday, November 29 in James Ashworth VC Square.
On the day, it will be running from 3pm to 8pm and will include a number of different festive themed stalls for those unique and ideal Christmas gifts.
As well as having stalls outside the Cube, Corby Town Council has partnered with the Willow Place this year and will have stalls across the road in Corporation Street between the the Paletto Lounge and McDonald’s.
Massive Hits Radio will be at the event providing the music and there’s set to be at least two different choirs appearing to help everyone get into the Christmas spirit. The Core at Corby Cube will also be involved in the event again.
Corby Town Council are asking everyone to please come along and join them and help count down to the Christmas light switch on.
There was a big turnout at a Christmas market and tree light switch-on event last year.
The mayor of Corby was joined by VIP guest Harry Reid – the youngster who’s fundraising for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy last year had warmed people's hearts and earned him a Spirit of Corby Awards nomination.
The person who will turn on the lights this year has yet to be announced.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.