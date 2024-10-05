Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Following the success of last years’ event, Corby Town Council are once again hosting a Christmas market outside the Cube.

The event will take place on Friday, November 29 in James Ashworth VC Square.

On the day, it will be running from 3pm to 8pm and will include a number of different festive themed stalls for those unique and ideal Christmas gifts.

As well as having stalls outside the Cube, Corby Town Council has partnered with the Willow Place this year and will have stalls across the road in Corporation Street between the the Paletto Lounge and McDonald’s.

Corby Christmas Market 2023

Massive Hits Radio will be at the event providing the music and there’s set to be at least two different choirs appearing to help everyone get into the Christmas spirit. The Core at Corby Cube will also be involved in the event again.

Corby Town Council are asking everyone to please come along and join them and help count down to the Christmas light switch on.

There was a big turnout at a Christmas market and tree light switch-on event last year.

The mayor of Corby was joined by VIP guest Harry Reid – the youngster who’s fundraising for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy last year had warmed people's hearts and earned him a Spirit of Corby Awards nomination.

The person who will turn on the lights this year has yet to be announced.