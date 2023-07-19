Oakley Vale Community Centre in Corby is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a fun day later this month.

The event will be held at Oakley Vale Community Centre on Saturday, July 29, from 11am till 4pm.

On the day there will be a wide variety of things to see and do, including:

- Scouts archery

- Scouts tombola

- OVCC tombola

- Adrenaline Alley

- Vikings

- Rangers music group

- School colouring competition

- Police service

- Fire service

- Army

- 21 indoor craft tables

- Ashby Clarke - singer

- Lions - charity group

- Defibrillator unveiling and Stacey Price’s defibrillator demo

- Buddy's Dog Show

- Ukulele performed by the Great Oakley and District U3A

- Free bubbles kit for all children and a bubbles refill station

- Two comperes

- Morris dancers

- A bouncy castle

- Andrew Wookey - balloon artist and magician

- Cheerleaders

- Line dancers

- Harry Reid’s arrival after his cycle ride

- Variety of charity stands and retail stands

On the day there will also be food and drink options, including: scouts hot food, an ice cream van, a cake table and the indoor cafe. There will also be four medics on standby there on the day.

Recently, the centre has been on a journey to raise funds for a defibrillator unit as well as a bleed kit.

They have secured funding for two defibrillators, one of which will be unveiled on the day at Oakley Vale community Centre by Mayor, Leanne Buckingham, who has been a source of inspiration and a keen driver of the project, the other unit will be donated to the Oakley Vale community to be sited where it is most useful.

Harry Reid, a young Corby boy who has Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, is doing a cycle ride around Oakley Vale and will finish at the centre on the day.

There will also be a special 10th anniversary cake, baked by one supporter of Oakley vale Community Centre, Kaisie Flanagan, which will be cut by the mayor.

Judy Caine, secretary of Oakley Vale Community Centre, said: “Over the last 10 years I've seen the centre begin to develop into a real community hub and now there are things happening every day.

“I'm delighted to be involved in organising the 10th anniversary family fun day on Saturday 29th July and am looking forward to welcoming people to join in what I know will be a fabulous day.

“It's going to be a great day and I'm looking forward to seeing old friends and meeting new people on the day.”

Peter Moden, chairman of Oakley Vale Community Centre, said: “I have enjoyed this position since early 2022, I work with the most incredible committee, their tireless hard work, dedication and desire to serve our local community is unsurpassed.

