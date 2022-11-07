A busy Corby road is scheduled to reopen by the end of the week after work faced delays.

A stretch of Oakley Road, between Uppingham Road and Danesholme Road, has been shut so that Anglian Water teams can work on-site to repair a burst water main.

The road was originally scheduled to reopen over a week ago, on October 28, but due to the complicated nature of the repair job it has been delayed.

An Anglian Water spokesman said: “We are sorry for any traffic disruption in Oakley Road in Corby while we carry out work to repair a burst water main.

“Due to the size of the pipes, it has been a particularly complicated repair job. Our teams are currently on-site and are now in a position where they have full access to the main to carry out the necessary repairs and install additional fittings to ensure future resilience.

“The full repairs are expected to be completed and the road reopened before the end of this week.

“We are grateful to customers and road users for their patience while we carry out this essential work.”

