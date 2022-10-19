News you can trust since 1897
Corby's Oakley Road closed for water main repairs

Anglian Water teams are currently on site and working to complete the job

A busy Corby road has closed and will remain so until October 28 for a burst water main to be repaired.

A stretch of Oakley Road, between Uppingham Road and Danesholme Road, has shut so that Anglian Water teams can work on site.

An Anglian Water spokesman said: “We are sorry for any traffic disruption on Oakley Road in Corby. We have needed to close the road to repair a burst water main. Due to the size of the pipes, we have needed to close off a larger area than normal in order to carry out the repairs.

“Our teams are currently on site and working to complete the job. The full repairs are expected to be completed and the road re-opened by October 28. We are grateful to customers and road users for their patience while we carry out this essential work.”

