A busy Corby road has closed and will remain so until October 28 for a burst water main to be repaired.

A stretch of Oakley Road, between Uppingham Road and Danesholme Road, has shut so that Anglian Water teams can work on site.

An Anglian Water spokesman said: “We are sorry for any traffic disruption on Oakley Road in Corby. We have needed to close the road to repair a burst water main. Due to the size of the pipes, we have needed to close off a larger area than normal in order to carry out the repairs.

Road closed