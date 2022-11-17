Corby’s newest secondary school has announced that Matt Norris has been appointed as its principal.

Weldon Village Academy, a new co-educational secondary school under the Meridian Trust, is expected to open in September 2023.

The state-of-the-art school, which is being built in Oundle Road in Weldon, will eventually educate 1,500 pupils.

Matt Norris

Mr Norris, whose appointment by the trust begins in January, said: “The upcoming opening of Weldon Village Academy is a hugely exciting prospect for all families in the area and we plan to provide an outstanding education for our students.

“A brand new, dynamic school, overseen by an established and successful trust in Meridian, is just what the people of Corby and surrounding areas need as the population continues to grow.

“I’m really excited to use my experience to create a safe, vibrant and inclusive learning environment in which students can thrive.”

Mr Norris graduated from The University of Hull in 2002 before working as a teaching assistant and then training to become a teacher. Weldon Village Academy will be his first headship after five years as deputy headteacher at Hampton College in Peterborough.

Weldon Village Academy

Sarah Wilson, executive principal (secondary) at Meridian Trust, said: “He brings a wealth of teaching experience and will be a huge asset to us, the school and its community.”