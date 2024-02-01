Corby's new seven-day Post Office opens its doors
Corby’s new Post Office opened yesterday (January 31) in its latest location.
Since the closure of the dedicated building in New Post Office Square more than a decade ago, the Post Office has been located inside Co-op and Heron Foods. But now it has a new home inside Best One in Spencer Court.
Staff will offer 55 hours of Post Office services a week.
There had been no counter in Corby town centre since Heron Foods withdrew from the service at the end of 2023.
There are two screened serving positions that will open from Monday to Saturday from 9am to 5.30pm and on Sunday from 10am to 2pm.
Allison Wallace, Post Office Network Provision Manager, said: “We are delighted to have restored a Post Office to this area as we know how important a Post Office is to a community. The branch’s opening hours will make it convenient for customers to visit.”