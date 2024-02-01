Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Corby’s new Post Office opened yesterday (January 31) in its latest location.

Since the closure of the dedicated building in New Post Office Square more than a decade ago, the Post Office has been located inside Co-op and Heron Foods. But now it has a new home inside Best One in Spencer Court.

Staff will offer 55 hours of Post Office services a week.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Corby's new Post Office has opened inside Best One in Spencer Court in the town centre. Image: Post Office

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There had been no counter in Corby town centre since Heron Foods withdrew from the service at the end of 2023.

There are two screened serving positions that will open from Monday to Saturday from 9am to 5.30pm and on Sunday from 10am to 2pm.